Bittersweet Border Battle Coming Friday

Well, we will all get the Hastings-Prescott match-up that we wanted on Day Two of the Hastings Holiday Tournament on Friday, however, it was not the way each team wanted to earn the River Rumble Battle. Thursday night, Prescott (5-1 Overall) lost their first game of the season convincingly to Farmington, 85-53, while the Hastings Raiders (4-4 Overall) led at halftime 34-30, but let it slip away to Irondale, 75-63, in game two. Hastings and Prescott will now play at 5pm Friday, LIVE on KDWA, in the 3rd Place game. Join KDWA’s Nick Tuckner from the Field House, at 4:35pm. Tuck also has both game reports.