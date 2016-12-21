In an update from Hastings City Administrator, Melanie Mesko Lee, two building projects in the city have been affected by the recent snap of cold weather. Foundation work at the new Allina Clinic continues to move along, but the setting of structural beams and columns has been pushed back about one week. Cranes are scheduled to start setting columns and beams sometime in the 1st or 2nd week of January. Foundations at the Artspace Lofts will continue to be poured as weather allows. Artspace will conduct a series of informational presentations and meetings to inform the public as to the building and project timeline, and when applications for residency will be made available. A third project, the expansion at the YMCA was completed, with final inspections and a project approval issued on December 14th. The YMCA project added a gymnasium, a workout room, and complete renovation of the mens and womens locker rooms.
Building Projects Slowed by Weather
