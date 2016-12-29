Holiday House Fire Update

A fire that broke out on the corner of Ramsey and 11th streets on Friday, December 23rd, saw a full compliment of Hastings Fire and EMT personnel rush vehicles to the 2 story home positioning the ladder truck on the street with its powerfull spotlights fixed on the roof of the the structure at approximately 7:30 that evening. No cause of the emergency has been released by Chief Mike Schutt and crews were still on the scene at 9PM apparently checking to make sure the source was completely extinquished. The incident was the reason for adding a sixth red bulb on the Fire Station Wreath.
Dec. 28- We now have an update on that fire call provided by Chief Mike Schutt