Holiday Park Wolfpack Update

December 20, 2016

In our Holiday Edition of the Park Wolfpack Update, Wolfpack Athletic Director Phil Kuemmel joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday to talk about a couple of awards bestowed on to the Park Athletic Department, and to the 2016 Park EXCEL Award winners!

Click here for audio

   
   

