Tune in during the extended New Year’s Holiday weekend to hear a recap of the top stories of the past year. KDWA Radio covered over 7,000 news and community events during the year ranging from business additions, the completion of the third phase of the River Front Renessiance , numerous changes in the Prescott and Hastings School districts, a community of support for local law enforcement, celebrations and challenges, the passing of several notable names as well as a look back at the tumulteous election season. All these plus some of our favorite community events and voices from the newsmakers that appeared on the KDWA airwaves, heard for the first time in 2016 onair at AM 1460 and now also on FM 97.7 with the addition of our FM signal. We hope you enjoy the look back at the year that was. We were proud to keep you informed.
KDWA Looks Back at 2016 Top Stories
Tune in during the extended New Year’s Holiday weekend to hear a recap of the top stories of the past year. KDWA Radio covered over 7,000 news and community events during the year ranging from business additions, the completion of the third phase of the River Front Renessiance , numerous changes in the Prescott and Hastings School districts, a community of support for local law enforcement, celebrations and challenges, the passing of several notable names as well as a look back at the tumulteous election season. All these plus some of our favorite community events and voices from the newsmakers that appeared on the KDWA airwaves, heard for the first time in 2016 onair at AM 1460 and now also on FM 97.7 with the addition of our FM signal. We hope you enjoy the look back at the year that was. We were proud to keep you informed.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2016/12/kdwa-looks-back-at-2016-top-stories/