Milestone Marked With Flowers in the Snow

The so-called Hastings Flower Bomber struck again this week. Local artist David Cook planted his iconic four-foot tall artisinal flowers outside Hastings Dental Associates in honor of the retirement of Dr. Stephen Humbert. Hastings Dental Associates Office Manager Brenda Buck recounts the reaction to the so-called flower bombing.
Dr. Humbert has retired after 37 years in dentistry. The Hastings Dental Office will continue to be operated by Dr. Trent Anderson and their staff of experienced technicians.