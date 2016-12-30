The Prescott Police Department provided several local children for the chance to Shop with a Cop where officers paired up to take them shopping just before Christmas. From riding in a squad cars to sharing a pizza party after shopping, the kids and their families were full of smiles and laughter as they wound in and out of the aisles of the ShopKo in Ellsworth. Riding in a squad car and seeing the cool tools that the police use to protect and serve, gave the kids a look at the people behind the badge. Several photos of the gathering are shared on the KDWA Facebook page. Officer Bryan Massman is shown with a youngster who was very happy to be chosen to be part of the program.
Prescott PD Shop With Cop Success
