«

Print this Post

Raiders Draw Tahoma In Friday’s Clash

Categories:

Featured

December 28, 2016

December 28, 2016

With the Hastings Raiders Wrestling Set to open the Rochester Clash Dual Meet Tournament on Friday against Tahoma, Washington, at 9:00am, Head Coach Josh McLay joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to set up Friday’s bracket on Tuesday afternoon!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2016/12/raiders-draw-tahoma-in-fridays-clash/

Leave a Reply