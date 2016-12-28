Raiders Draw Tahoma In Friday’s Clash

With the Hastings Raiders Wrestling Set to open the Rochester Clash Dual Meet Tournament on Friday against Tahoma, Washington, at 9:00am, Head Coach Josh McLay joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to set up Friday’s bracket on Tuesday afternoon!
With the Hastings Raiders Wrestling Set to open the Rochester Clash Dual Meet Tournament on Friday against Tahoma, Washington, at 9:00am, Head Coach Josh McLay joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner to set up Friday’s bracket on Tuesday afternoon!
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2016/12/raiders-draw-tahoma-in-fridays-clash/