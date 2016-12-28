Six Part Series On ALICE Training

Special Six Part Weeklong News Series ALICE SecurityTraining in District 200 Schools
This week KDWA News will feature a multi-part four day series of reports focusing on the results of the ALICE Training session that was attended by more than 800 District 200 staff, administrators, teachers and members of law enforcement on December 22nd. Tim Collins, Superintendent of District 200 Schools begins today with an introduction to the participants and his personal reaction to the scope of the training.
Collins spoke about the sobering reality of the subject.
We have placed all six segments in the ALICE Security Training in the News Section of the KDWA website.