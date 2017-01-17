Another District Football Re-Draw?

Every two years, the Minnesota State High School League re-draws boundaries for Sectional Playoff Football, but they have also been meddling in the regular season, with District Scheduling over the past two years. Now, the District lines have been re-drawn AGAIN, and not only re-drawn, but blown up, and spread out. Instead of three subdistricts, in Suburban Football, there are now six confusing sub-districts all named by colors. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner tries to make some sense of everything in today’s sports updates.