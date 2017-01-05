City Ordinances Questioned

In the closing segments of the first City Council meeting for the year, a citizen asked to speak to an issue concerning winter parking and towing practices. Ed Soltau, who resides near City Hall expressed his frustration for a series of tickets and towing of his vehicles during the past year as well as during recent snow emergencies.
The nixle system has been widely publicized as the electronic notification system for the city, but users must opt in using a smart phone or by email, Mr. Soltau has neither of these resources. He also queried the council on common ordinances and how a citizen can easily determine what the rules are where terms are not addressed by public signage.
Mayor Hicks responded that he would seek more information from the police department and call Mr. Soltau with answers to his parking questions. A lengthy list of pending amendments to city ordinances are provided on the City Website-www.hastingsmn.gov. However there is not a list posted of each current ordinance or fees associated with any infraction relating to those ordinances.