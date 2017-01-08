Council Begins New Year

As the Hastings City Council moves forward into 2017, each of the council members will lend their expertise to a number of different committees tasked with addressing the day-to-day issues the City faces. KDWA spoke with City Councilor Lori Brauchs about the Public Safety Committee.
Mark Vaughan has several committee appointments that he is looking forward to, especially the one formed with HEDRA
Vaughan also had some ideas on how to form a clear picture of what he can do do get everyone on the same page.
The appointments to those committees will be confirmed at the January 17th City Council Meeting.
We will feature more comments from members of the Hastings City Council and find out what their priorities are for the upcoming year.