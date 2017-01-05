District 200 Board Chair Change

Breaking news from District 200, longtime school board member and current chair,Vince OBrien has announced a change.
OBrien noted that although the decision was difficult,it was also an opportunity he could not pass up. O’Brien has lived in Hastings for nearly 28 years. His wife Amy, and their children are looking forward to the move which O’Brien describes as one that will draw on his years of experience involved with teaching associated with his career in the legal field. He also says the decision was not an easy one.
O’Brien will relocate to the Denver, Colorado area at the end of the January, with his family to join him at the end of the school year. He also informed us that Superintendent Tim Collins will appoint a replacement for him to fill out the remainder of his term on the board. No comment yet as to who that might be and also who will serve as chair upon his departure. We will have an extended conversation on an upcoming edition of Community InDepth on the news District 200 School board chair Vince O’Brien will be leaving that position for a move to Colorado.