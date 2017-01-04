Dog Owners License Once

At last night’s Hastings City Council meeting, an amendment to the City Charter was approved that will now allow dog owners in the city to purchase a permanent dog license. According to a city source, approximately 550 dog licenses are issued in the typical calendar year that covers two years. Each of those licenses were processed by city staff and each license required the documents to be provided that proved rabies vaccinations were current. Given the new terms for licensing, the cost of between 12 and 20 dollars per dog will now be raised to 35 dollars for the one-time fee. We contacted Hastings Veterinarian Doctor Diane Brown for her thoughts on the subject.
The change was suggested to reduce administrative time taken to handle requests for dog licenses.