The Hastings Boys Basketball team will be hosting “Farmer Appreciation Night”, this Friday, January 13th. The Raiders will play the Simley Spartans with game time at 7:00PM, also broadcast on KDWA Radio. Molitor Brothers Farm and Taterland will be providing a FREE baked potato bar for all those in attendance, PLUS, farmers get free admission into the game. Be sure to join us on Friday night, at the Hastings High School Field House!
Free Baked Potato Bar Friday at HHS!
