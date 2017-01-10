Hastings Raider Swim and Dive Athletes Jackson Gergen, and Vova Tipler caught up with KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, to chat about the season thus far, and looked ahead to team and individual goals for the rest of the year!
Hastings Raider Swim and Dive Athletes Jackson Gergen, and Vova Tipler caught up with KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, to chat about the season thus far, and looked ahead to team and individual goals for the rest of the year!
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/01/gergen-tipler-leading-by-example/