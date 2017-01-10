«

Gergen, Tipler Leading By Example

January 10, 2017

Hastings Raider Swim and Dive Athletes Jackson Gergen, and Vova Tipler caught up with KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, to chat about the season thus far, and looked ahead to team and individual goals for the rest of the year!

Click here for audio

   
   

