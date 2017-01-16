«

Print this Post

Hastings Boys Win Two, Back To .500

Categories:

Featured

January 16, 2017

January 16, 2017

The Hastings Boys Basketball Team is also playing well, with wins over Hill-Murray and Simley last week, and Head Coach Chad Feikema talked with KDWA Sports about their progression back to .500, as they hit the halfway mark.

Click here for audio

   
    

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/01/hastings-boys-win-two-back-to-500/

Leave a Reply