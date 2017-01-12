Hastings LockDown Update

News on LockDown Incident in Hastings.
Thurs-Jan 12 10AM-A new update, now, from the Dakota County Sheriffs Department regarding the incident that happened about 8:30 AM Thursday(this) morning at the Dakota County Government Services Center. Buildings in the Services Center camp were placed on lockdown after a deputy reported hearing an individual shouting in the parking lot that he had a gun. After investigation,37 year old Chance Amos Thern Schwersinske was taken into custody and found to be intoxicated, but not in possession of a weapon. Nearby Hastings High School was also placed on lockdown for a short time, due only to the close proximity to the Government Services Center. Schwersinske was questioned and later released without being charged. The School was also notified that classes could return to normal just after 9 am and the official statement concludes there was never any direct threat to students or staff there.
The following is a statement provided this afternoon by District 200 Superintendent Tim Collins.
Thurs- Jan 12 9 AM- Hastings High School was placed in lockdown Thursday morning as a precaution due to a report of an individual at the Dakota County Government Center who was overhead saying he had a firearm and was going into the Government Center building. The situation was quickly resolved and the lock down was ended. The individual at the Government Center did not possess a firearm when taken into custody but was intoxicated. The threat was never directed at the Hastings High School, but the lockdown was initiated due to the close proximity of the high school to the Dakota County Government Center. Calls placed by KDWA Radio to the High School this morning,have not been returned.