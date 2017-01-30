According to Hastings Police, a 30 year old Hastings man, Mark Smith Jr. and a 34 year old Hastings woman, Jessica Morgan have been charged in an investigation reported over the past several weeks in the Hastings Area. The pair face charges including check forgery and tampering with the US mail, which are both felonies. More details are expected following the investigation into allegations that they had possession of delivered and outgoing items from local mailboxes in the area. Those found guilty of mail tampering, a federal crime, can receive up to 20 years in prison, if convicted. A rash of mail thefts had been reported over the weeks around and after the holidays and Hastings police state that further arrests are anticipated.
Hastings Police Announce Dual Arrests
