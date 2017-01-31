Hastings Public Schools Foundation Grants Awarded

The annual awarding of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation Grants took place early Tuesday morning complete with a four piece marching band that joyfully announced the group of foundation representatives. Superintendent Tim Collins led the procession of nearly 2 dozen foundation members and those who were tasked with determining how nearly 65 thousand dollars would be divided. Presentations were made to teachers who had submitted ideas and projects that fell outside of regular curriculum funding. Grants were awarded in the Hastings High School, Middle school, Kennedy Elementary, McAuliffe Elementary and Tilden Community Center buildings and the crew made the rounds enjoying the reactions of the recipients and having the opportunity to share the mission of the foundation. We’ll be featuring the stories of those who received the grants from a grand marimba demonstrated by Percussionist Will Alongi, to a pair of grants for the Middle School Special Education department that will purchase skills and job building software, and several grants that will provide writing workshops, theater experiences, chemistry equipment and many more educational tools. Listen all this week for our coverage of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation Grant presentations.