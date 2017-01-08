Hastings Show Choir Season Underway

Last week’s preview show for all three Hastings show choirs was the official beginning to the season, however, the first competition took place on Saturday for the Varsity choir, Riverside Company. The choir, directed by Lin Warren with assistant director Jen Fox, choreographer Stephen Todd and Back up Band Director Jake Bohlken, left Hastings at 4AM for the 5 hour bus trip to Ankeny, Iowa, the first stop on a 6 performance season schedule. The Prep Division Upstage Revolution and all Girl Divaz groups will begin their season in upcoming weeks. Riverside Company competed last, a perk that is given to the top choir from last year’s event. They moved into the finals competition,coming in 2nd just behind Johnston Innovations from Des Moines . They would compete again after dinner,as one of the top 6 from the day’s performances finding themselves in the precarious 5th time slot just after 9 PM. Everyone waited for the announcement was made just after 10PM,with the news that Hastings Riverside would receive 1st runner up behind a very strong Johnston Innovation group who would be named Grand Champion at the Ankeny Centennial . Riverside returned nearly 22 hours after leaving for a very long, but very satisfying first appearance in the young season. Thanks to community contributor Kari McCord for staying in contact and providing updates for those of us back at home. Riverside and Upstage Revolution will be on the road again on January 14th as they travel to Onalaska, Wisconsin for the next competition. Photo provided by Kari McCord.