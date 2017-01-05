Hastings YMCA Celebrates Accomplishment

A formal recognition of the recent expansion done by the Hastings YMCA was capped off with a ribbon cutting on January 4th.Representing the City of Hastings, Councilmember Mark Vaughan, expressed his support of having this kind of resource in our city.
Todd Siewert, CEO for Star Realty and Siewert Construction is also the Capital Campaign Chair. He provided an update on some unfinished business, that being a small remaining balance of 42 thousand. Siewert shared his view on that campaign and its challenges.
The campaign will continue until the funding is complete, according to Siewert.
One of the longtime members of the YMCA board, Hastings businessman Bruce Goblirsch,also had praise for the recent expansion that completes the vision for a top-rate health and recreation facility to be brought to the city of Hastings