«

»

Print this Post

Levos, Kummer Talk Raider Hoops

Categories:

Featured

January 19, 2017

January 19, 2017

Get to know two of the Hastings Raiders Boys Basketball Players, as Junior Sawyer Levos, and Senior Colin Kummer talked with KDWA Sports about the season thus far, and how their games have progressed though their Raider careers.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/01/levos-kummer-talk-raider-hoops/

Leave a Reply