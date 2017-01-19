Levos, Kummer Talk Raider Hoops

Get to know two of the Hastings Raiders Boys Basketball Players, as Junior Sawyer Levos, and Senior Colin Kummer talked with KDWA Sports about the season thus far, and how their games have progressed though their Raider careers.
