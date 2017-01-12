MN Legislator Schoen Takes Stance

A statement from the Minnesota Legislature this week. Senator Dan Schoen voted in favor of immediate premium relief outlined in the Governors 25 percent Premium relief Plan for Minnesota families in 2017. The premium relief measure approved by a party-line vote would delay any payments to families to offset health care costs would not be dispersed until 2018, per several state officials. Schoen, in his first term as a Minnesota Senator said he’s disappointed the plan the GOP put forward delays premium insurance relief until 2018, grows government to make that happen and then taxes the rebate as income when it is finally received over a year later. When Minnesotans must pay $500 a month on average and wait a year for a rebate, things like braces for their kids, new dentures, and paying off other debt may be delayed as familys max out credit cards to make ends meet. More from his statement can be heard on the KDWA webpage.
The Governors premium rebate proposal is targeted to help families who are not eligible for federal advanced premium tax credits and whose income is above $47,520 for an individual and $97,200 for a family of four. The haphazard way this was done prevented amendments from being proposed, created logistical nightmares for paperwork, and prevented us from figuring out how much the GOP plan will cost to implement and grow government. Relief should be now.