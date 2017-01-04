New Dakota County Board Begins Year

Commissioner Mike Slavik, who represents District 1 of Dakota County, was selected as board chair by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners to replace Commissioner Nancy Schouweiler, who retired after 18 years. Replacing Commissioner Schouweiler to represent District 4 on the Board is newly elected Commissioner Joe Atkins of Inver Grove Heights. During the inaugural 2017 meeting, Chairman Slavik highlighted several 2017 Board priorities, including improving public health, supporting people with disabilities, plowing our roads, protecting children from abuse and so much more.As Slavik chairs the Board in 2017, Commissioner Kathleen Gaylord, who represents District 2, will serve as vice chair. In addition to selecting Commissioners Slavik and Gaylord to new roles, the Board welcomed newly sworn-in Commissioner Joe Atkins, who was elected in Nov. 2016 by the voters of District 4.