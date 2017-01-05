«

Print this Post

Park Successful In Holiday Tournaments

Categories:

Featured

January 5, 2017

January 5, 2017

At Park High School in Cottage Grove, the Wolfpack had some wonderful results in their resepctive Holiday Tournaments throughout the Tri-County Area. Wolfpack Athletic Director Phil Kuemmel joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Thursday to look back!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/01/park-successful-in-holiday-tournaments/

Leave a Reply