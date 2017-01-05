Park Successful In Holiday Tournaments

At Park High School in Cottage Grove, the Wolfpack had some wonderful results in their resepctive Holiday Tournaments throughout the Tri-County Area. Wolfpack Athletic Director Phil Kuemmel joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Thursday to look back!
