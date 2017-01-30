Phone Scam Warning

From the Washington County Sheriffs Department, the Washington County Sheriffs Office received a call for service regarding a scam involving a male posing as a deputy from the Washington County Sheriffs Office calling local residents. The posing deputy requests the citizen to call and talk to the IRS because they owe money. The scammer warns of a warrant arrest if the money is not paid. The fake deputy uses a phone spoofing number that comes up as a Sheriff’s Office Records phone number, but asks you to call back to an out of state phone number. Please remember that local law enforcement agencies and the courts will never call residents to demand that they pay outstanding fines or tickets by phone, especially with pre-paid credit cards. If anyone has been a victim of this scam and has not already reported it they should call their local police agency immediately.