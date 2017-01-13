«

Print this Post

Raiders, Cardinals Win Friday

Categories:

Featured

January 13, 2017

January 13, 2017

On both sides of the river Friday night, there were two Boys Basketball Games decided in the final seconds, within 10 miles of one another, as Hastings beat Simley, 64-63, and Prescott outlasted River Falls, 53-51.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/01/raiders-cardinals-win-friday/

Leave a Reply