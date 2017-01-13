On both sides of the river Friday night, there were two Boys Basketball Games decided in the final seconds, within 10 miles of one another, as Hastings beat Simley, 64-63, and Prescott outlasted River Falls, 53-51.
On both sides of the river Friday night, there were two Boys Basketball Games decided in the final seconds, within 10 miles of one another, as Hastings beat Simley, 64-63, and Prescott outlasted River Falls, 53-51.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/01/raiders-cardinals-win-friday/