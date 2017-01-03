«

Raiders Hustle, Win Home Tourney

January 3, 2017

The Hastings Girls Hockey Team won their own round-robin format Holiday Tournament, over Christmas Break, and Head Coach Josh Colvin talked with KDWA Sports coming in to the new year, including a tourney recap!

