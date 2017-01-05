«

Stacked Schedule Providing Mixed Results

Featured

January 5, 2017

The Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Team may have lost 43-40 to Saint Croix Lutheran on Thursday, but they have been playing some good basketball since Christmas Vacation. Head Coach Padrick Judd joined KDWA for an update.

