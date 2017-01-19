Transit Hub Traffic Impact

A major expansion is planned involving the Burlington Northern Vehicle Transit Hub,where cars and trucks destined for Metro Area Auto markets are shipped. A private landowner has sold a parcel that extends the existing area south of Highway 61 in Cottage Grove. The move projects a marked increase in truck transports that would then load the vehicles and transfer them to dealerships and other outlets. The concern for local citizens, as well as city officials, is the increased wear of local roads, traffic flow, safety and the use of residential streets for commercial vehicles. The Mayor of the City, Myron Bailey discusses the issue.
This type of solution has a significant pricetag.
Further deliberations are planned,however, BNSF has not announced a timeline for the expansion to begin.