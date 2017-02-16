City Officials Address Community Concern

A large group of residents attended the Community Notification Meeting held at the Hastings Middle School on Wednesday night. Neighbors and especially those who live near the home where 50 year old Randall Scott Wonderlich will soon be residing, gathered to hear what officials from the Hastings Police and other representatives of the Minnesota Department of Corrections had to say about locating a former thrice convicted felon litteraly in their own backyard. Following a lengthy presentation, questions focused on proactive and reactive possibilities in dealing with the situation. A petition with nearly 600 names was carried by one woman who asked how to start the process of drafting an ordinance that would stop such relocations. Mayor Hicks attended the meeting and spoke to the process of presenting a petition before the city.
City attorney Dan Fleugel and several city council members also attended the meeting. I asked Mr. Fluegel about the effectiveness of such an effort.
He also stated that creating such legislation takes time and is only effective once passed.
