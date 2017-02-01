Information released on Wednesday from the Hastings Police Department lists another Level 3 Predatory Offender as being scheduled to transition to the Hastings Community on February 20th. A community meeting, similar to the one held when Michael Deon Harris was transitioned to the area of Ashland and 3rd street west in July of last year. Randall Scott Wunderlich, is a Caucasian male, aged 51 who has been released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections following completion of his time served for criminal sexual conduct with female victims ages 12 to adult, gaining compliance through intimidation and threats. The Hastings Police notes that they are unable to restrict where a released offender can live, work or attend school, but they are able to convene a public meeting to provide information on the subject to the community at large. Wunderlich is scheduled to be transitioned to a property in the vicinity of Pine Street and Southview Drive near the end of this month. It is not known if the residence is a business arrangement of a supervised caretaker, such as is being used with Harris, or if the terms of his release allow independent residency. Questions posed to the public safety department will be answered at the Meeting to be held on Wednesday, February 15th at 6 PM at the Hastings Middle School Auditorium.
Community Meeting For Predatory Offender
Information released on Wednesday from the Hastings Police Department lists another Level 3 Predatory Offender as being scheduled to transition to the Hastings Community on February 20th. A community meeting, similar to the one held when Michael Deon Harris was transitioned to the area of Ashland and 3rd street west in July of last year. Randall Scott Wunderlich, is a Caucasian male, aged 51 who has been released from the Minnesota Department of Corrections following completion of his time served for criminal sexual conduct with female victims ages 12 to adult, gaining compliance through intimidation and threats. The Hastings Police notes that they are unable to restrict where a released offender can live, work or attend school, but they are able to convene a public meeting to provide information on the subject to the community at large. Wunderlich is scheduled to be transitioned to a property in the vicinity of Pine Street and Southview Drive near the end of this month. It is not known if the residence is a business arrangement of a supervised caretaker, such as is being used with Harris, or if the terms of his release allow independent residency. Questions posed to the public safety department will be answered at the Meeting to be held on Wednesday, February 15th at 6 PM at the Hastings Middle School Auditorium.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/02/community-meeting-for-predatory-offender/