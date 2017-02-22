Compliance Check Failure Results

The majority of a lengthy Hastings City Council meeting on Tuesday, involved the reaction to a series of failure by four Hastings establishments in the compliance checks done earlier this year by Hastings Police. Compliance checks are conducted twice each year to make sure businesses do not sell to those under 21. The council had lengthy debates on several aspects of the possible penalties both in monetary fines as well as temporary suspension of the ability to sell alcohol as retribution for the offense. Questions were asked by members of the council as to how Best Practices Server training is currently handled by the businesses. City Administrator Melanie Mesko Lee explained the procedure that has been used in the past
One of the factors brought up by council and representatives of the businesses charged, were that employees may take the training in a variety of ways and at different times of the year, but most businesses are most affected by turnover of staff reducing the compliance level. They acknowledged other resources where new servers can train to receive their Minnesota Responsible Alcohol Training certificate. A cost is incurred with each training , however, ranging from $15 online to approximately $50 when done through a presentation from the Department of Public Safety. City Attorney Dan Fleugel outlined the three criteria needed for all businesses to remain in compliance in the sales of alcohol.
Each of the businesses were given the stipulation of enrollment in the Best Practices Program prior to March 1st to stay the 3 day license suspension along with a varying financial penalty ranging from $500 each for Wyatts Twisted Americana, BreakAway Arts Caf and El Mexican Restaurant and a $1,000 penalty for Cub Foods Liquor for the same offense.