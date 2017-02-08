Cub Scout Pack 444 Completes Fundraiser

A smiling young representative from local Cub Scout Pack 444 visited the KDWA studios Wednesday to announce the successful completion of their project the popular Popcorn and Treats Fundraiser. The effort concluded earlier this year and 8 year old Jack was proud to report to KDWA Radio news that thanks to the generosity and probably the combined sweet tooth of our community, the pack was able to sell nearly 36,000 dollars worth of popcorn, pretzels and other tasty treats. The pack will receive a portion of the profits.Many scouts sold hundreds of bags of the tempting fare with proceeds necessary to finance a big part of their budget each year. Jack also told me he likes camping best and looks forward to summer so his pack can head out to earn badges sleep out in tents.