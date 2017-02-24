WANTED-The South St. Paul PD is asking for the publics help locating a Level 3 predatory offender who is non-compliant and who is wanted for a new 1st degree criminal sexual conduct offense. Christopher Donald Lee Blair, 35, is 6 foot 1inches tall and 212 pounds, brown hair, with a possible beard/moustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with Blair on the back. Investigators believe Blair may be driving a 2015 Grey Ford Fiesta, MN plate 115-TGV. Blair is known to carry weapons.Important, Do not approach him .Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
Friday Area Search For SSP Offender
