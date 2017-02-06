Helping Our American Heroes

Helping Out Our American Heroes is featuring guest speaker Veterans Advocate John Mitchell, a hero of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Mitchell will share his experiences, stories, and insight on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in a presentation titled The Things They Carry: Returning Veterans Challenges. Come to the Dakota Room at Dakota County Technical College on Wednesday, February 22nd to participate in this event. There will be a 22 push up challenge from12:30 to 1 PM, with Mitchells presentation immediately following. Pizza will be served. Helping Out Our American Heroes reminds everyone that an estimated 22 veterans a day are committing suicide as a result of PTSD. For more information, or for help, please contact Helping Out Our American Heroes at 612-239-6011 or visit them online at hooahinc.org.