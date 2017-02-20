HMS Plans Reality Check Program

The Hastings Middle School will once again coordinate the Reality Check program that takes place all day on Wednesday March 8th. The goal for the program is to give 8th grade students real life scenarios ranging from the costs of maintaining a home or apartment, information of how to purchase insurance, what type of job you might have and many other decisions that are necessary following graduation. Volunteers are needed to provide information at a series of stations that are staged in the Middle School Auditorium. Morning, afternoon or evening shifts are available, and special skills are required to participate. Volunteers who stay for the entire day, will be given lunch. To volunteer, contact Linde Raway at 480-7060 or by email at lraway@hastings.k12.mn.us.