Man Sought In Abduction Attempt

Cottage Grove Police reported an incident that took place at 3 PM near the Cottage Grove Middle School. An unknown man had offered a 12 year old a ride home. According to the complainant, she was walking home from Cottage Grove Middle School when a pick-up truck pulled over on Indian Blvd near Grey Cloud Elementary. The man asked the girl, Can I give you a ride home I dont live that far from here. She said the man was persistent with his requests. The girl then ran home and reported to her parents after which they contacted police. According to the news release,the girl described the suspicious male as a white male with brown hair and a beard. She believed he was between 25 to 30 years old. She described the vehicle as a dark grey pick-up truck with a flag and eagle decal approximately 4 by 6 inches in size in red, white and blue with an eagle in the center of the decal. This was placed in the lower left back window of the truck. Officers did make a sweep of the area but were unable to locate a pick-up matching the description. Cottage Grove Police are working with Cottage Grove Middle School and South Washington County Schools providing extra patrols near those areas. If anyone saw the pick up or witnessed the exchange on Thursday, February 23rd around 3 PM, please call 911.