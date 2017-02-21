The Park Wolfpack Boys Hockey Team defeated Hastings for a second game in less than a week, this one on Tuesday, ending the Raiders’ season at 8-18-0 after the Wolfpack sent the Raiders home for the year, 3-1, at the Cottage Grove Ice Arena. KDWA Sports will have more on the end of the season with Head Coach Adam Welch, next week.
Park Sends Raiders Packing
