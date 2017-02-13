Pierce County Sheriff Uncovers Stolen Trailers

The Pierce County Sheriff reports that a search warrant executed in Spring Valley, WI, has uncovered a significant amount of property that had been reported stolen across the Twin Cities area. On Saturday February 11, 2017, the Pierce Co Sheriffs Department received a call from a victim who believed a stolen skid steer was located at a property on 330th St, Spring Valley WI in the Town of Gilman. The investigation started with verifying the initial information, and the follow up investigation resulted in a search warrant being authorized for the residence and outside buildings. During the execution of the search warrant the original information that started the investigation resulted in the recovery of the 2012 CAT skid steer, which had been stolen from St. Paul. A search of trailers and vehicles located on the property resulted in investigators finding a stolen Dodge truck, and 13 enclosed and cargo trailers located on the property. 10 of these trailers have been confirmed stolen from the Twin Cities area. The search warrant was executed over a period of two days and the case remains under investigation. At this time no suspects have been taken into custody. The resident who resides in the house has been cooperating with police. If you have had a trailer stolen, contact the Pierce County Sheriff with VIN number, Photo if possible, copy of stolen property report or any other information you may have to provide. The Sheriff Department phone is 715-273-5051.