The City Council of Prescott tabled an agenda item during a meeting on Feb 13th dealing with an industrial sewer user review for the new manufacturing facility that Diversified Manufacturing is constructing in the Industrial Park of Prescott. The review was tabled to allow time for terms to be specified in the sewer review process for calculation of service charges, review of industrial ordinances as they apply to Diversified, and handling of Diversifieds waste stream.
Prescott Debates Meter Change
