Rivals Clash Thursday On KDWA

February 16, 2017

The Hastings Raiders and Park Wolfpack Boys Hockey Teams will clash in a huge Section 3AA Seeding game on KDWA, Thursday night at 7:30pm, and Raider Head Coach Adam Welch joined KDWA Sports to chat about the showdown!

