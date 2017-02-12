Hastings Rivertown Days is scheduled for July 21st through July 23rd, 2017, but you can get involved right now. The Rivertown Days Committee is seeking a theme and button design to be used on the 2017 Rivertown Days buttons and apparel. The Committee encourages all students of arts and graphic design, and anyone with a creative mind to enter this contest. The winner will receive 200 dollars, ten buttons, and recognition on the Rivertown Days Schedule of Events. Complete rules and more information can be found on the Chamber of commerce website at hastingsmn.org.
Rivertown Days Seek Theme Ideas
