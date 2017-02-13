Sexploitation Seminar Sends Sobering Message

On Sunday, February 12th residents were invited to a free presentation given by a member of a special task force that works with several counties and local law enforcement units to keep up with the hundreds of reports of online predatory or criminal behavior. Grant Snyder appeared thanks to a request made by District 200 Special Services director Dave Haveman. The type of risks that face children, especially those who are trusting and perhaps, socially immature, were presented in a sobering 90 minutes of examples that proved disturbing to hear.
While the subject matter covered in the presentation was one often heard on news programs the insideous tricks of the exploitation trade seemed to transfix parents and grandparents who listened intently to the grim list of those taken in by those who know how to reach the most vulnerable in society. The audience also listened to the facts surrounding social media sites. Some familar and some new to the listeners.
Mr. Snyder volunteered his time to provide the information to the audience. I asked Mr. Haveman if an opportunity to hear the message might be added in the future. That may be possible, depending on Mr. Snyder’s schedule.