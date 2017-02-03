State of City Address Tuesday

The 2017 State of the City Address will be given by Mayor Paul Hicks on Tuesday morning. KDWA will broadcast live from Hastings City Hall beginning at 8 AM. You can hear a rebroadcast of the address this week on KDWA radio.
