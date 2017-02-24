Township Vote Shoots Down Range

A proposed trap shooting range in Oak Grove Wisconsin has apparently been finally shot down. The Pierce County Land Management Committee denied a proposal from the Prescott Sportsmens Club to open the range near a county composting site. The club purchased the land from the City of Prescott in 2015 and has been trying to get the range approved since that time. The gun range was to be a skeet shooting facility using only shotguns. The Sportsmens Club also hoped to allow the Prescott High School Skeet Shooting Team to practice at the facility. The Land Management Committee denied the proposal by unanimous vote.