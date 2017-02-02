Train Derailment Near Downtown

The Canadian Pacific Railroad experienced a derailment in Hastings on January 31st. KDWA thanks community contributor Nate for bringing the issue to our attention. KDWA spoke with Hastings Fire Chief Mike Schutt regarding the incident.
