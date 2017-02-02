«

»

Print this Post

Train Derailment Near Downtown

Categories:

Featured

February 2, 2017

February 2, 2017

The Canadian Pacific Railroad experienced a derailment in Hastings on January 31st. KDWA thanks community contributor Nate for bringing the issue to our attention. KDWA spoke with Hastings Fire Chief Mike Schutt regarding the incident.

Click here for audio

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/02/train-derailment-near-downtown/

Leave a Reply