Tuesday Night Sports Recap

February 7, 2017

It was a tough night for many of our Hastings Raiders Varsity Sports Teams, while in Prescott, the Cardinal Boys Basketball Team won a thrilling two-overtime affair at Osceola, on Tuesday night. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has the report!

