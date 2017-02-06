Vermillion Street Speed Questions

The announcement earlier this year that the Vermillion corridor was next on the list of infrastructure retooling proposed by the city, has been complicated by MNDot intentions to raise the speed limit of Hwy 61, also known as Vermillion Street from the split on the south at 316 to the entrance on the north at the Hastings Bridge. Workshops held twice last year involving MnDot and City Staff and Councilmembers seemed to result in mixed messages according to Ward 2 Councilmember Joe Balsanek.
The residential and business traffic impact is yet to be determined, but Balsanek offered information on the timeline involved.
The committee is hoping that conversations with MnDOt will consider those emerging plans and their effect on traffic flow as well as pedestrian and vehicle safety.